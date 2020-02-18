FHP: 2 women, 2 children dead after multi-car crash along SR 429 near Disney World

EDITOR'S NOTE The Florida Highway Patrol originally reported four fatalities in a wreck along State Road 429 on Tuesday evening. They have since corrected that initial release of information to say that three died at the scene and one has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash in the Four Corners area of Osceola County.

A spokesperson with the FHP said three people, including two adult women and a five-year-old girl, were killed Tuesday evening when a pickup truck rear-ended a van in which they were traveling with five others. A fourth passenger in the van, an 11-year-old boy, was transported by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The impact of the crash caused a chain collision when the van crashed into two other vehicles. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday along State Road 429 at the interchange with Sinclair Road. This is located about three miles south of Walt Disney World Resort and one mile northwest of Interstate 4.

"The van overturned," explained FHP Lieutenant Kim Montes. "In that van was eight family members from out of state."

Four other occupants of the van, including two adult men and two girls, were transported by ambulance to hospitals.

Montes said the occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously injured. According to a report by the FHP, the driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Kissimmee.

"It’s a reminder for drivers, traffic can stop suddenly. If you're traveling along, you don’t what may be up ahead that cause traffic to slow," Montes cautioned. "This is another reason for drivers to put down their phones and cancel out all distractions."

Montes said they are still trying to determine why the driver of the pickup truck did not stop, "but clearly that truck is at fault," she added. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.