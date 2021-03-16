Expand / Collapse search

FHP: 2 women killed in crash outside Volusia County Fairgrounds

By FOX 35 News Staff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two women early Tuesday morning in DeLand.

FHP says the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on New York Avenue and Deland Crossing Blvd. and involved three vehicles. The road was shut down for several hours.

The crash site was right outside the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

According to FHP, the women were driving eastbound on New York Ave. For an unknown reason, the car traveled into the westbound lanes and the car struck a van head-on.  

The women were pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

