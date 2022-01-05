FHP: 20-year-old woman dies after fiery pickup truck crash

article

A 20-year-old Deltona woman was killed in a crash in Volusia County late Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 21-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on Kennedy Blvd. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck the curb. The pickup truck reportedly struck a concrete utility pole, overturned and caught fire.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man, 26, shot dead in Apopka neighborhood

The driver was able to pull the woman from the truck before the truck become engulfed in flames. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Family's trip to Florida becomes travel nightmare in I-95 traffic jam

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.