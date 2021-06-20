FHP: Box truck collides with prisoner transport van, injuring 6 inmates

article

A box truck collided with a prisoner transport van on an interstate, causing injuries to multiple inmates, Florida troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a Penske box truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 (I-75) in Marion County early on Sunday morning.

They said that the truck was driving behind a U.S. Corrections prisoner transport van when it tried to make a lane change near mile marker 339. While doing so, it rear-ended the van, causing it to leave the roadway and collide with a ditch on the shoulder of I-75.

At the time the collision happened, troopers said that there were seven inmates in the transport van. Of them, six obtained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One inmate did not have injuries. The two guards in the van did not sustain injuries either.

In addition, troopers said that the driver of the Penske box truck did not sustain any injuries either. He was placed at fault for the collision and charged with Careless Driving and Failure to Provide Insurance.

