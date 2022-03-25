Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Car's engine gets thrown into traffic after crash with semi, hits SUV

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:59AM
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A car's engine was thrown into oncoming traffic after getting into a crash with a semi-truck in Winter Garden, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday on State Road 429.

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling northbound on SR-429 and lost control, traveled through the grass median and struck a semi-truck head on.

The engine from the sedan dislodged and flew out of the car and hit an SUV before landing in the road.

Troopers say the semi-truck ended up hitting a guardrail. The driver of the semi and the SUV were not injured. 

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

