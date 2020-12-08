FHP: Man dies after truck strikes him while crossing Sanford street

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Seminole County on Monday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near 25th Street in the Sanford area, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The 57-year-old victim was crossing the road and walked into the vehicle's path. Troopers said that he was not at a crosswalk or intersection.

