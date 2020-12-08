Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Man dies after truck strikes him while crossing Sanford street

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Seminole County

The incident happened along Airport Boulevard in Sanford.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Seminole County on Monday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near 25th Street in the Sanford area, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. 

MORE NEWS: Temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s but it'll get even colder tonight

The 57-year-old victim was crossing the road and walked into the vehicle's path. Troopers said that he was not at a crosswalk or intersection. 

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.