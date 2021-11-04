FHP: Motorcycle passenger dies in crash in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A woman riding on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Volusia County on Wednesday night.
Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:20 p.m. on Old New York Avenue in DeLand.
Troopers say the motorcycle was turning left but the SUV following behind did not slow down and hit the bike.
The 26-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
No other injuries were reported. This crash remains under investigation.