FHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run with semi on I-95

A deadly hit-and-run crash shut down part of Interstate 95 in Flagler County overnight. The lanes have since reopened.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck hit and killed a motorcyclist then took off.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near the 296-mile marker in Flagler County.

FOX 35 is working to learn if troopers have been able to locate the semi.

The northbound lanes were shut down for 4 hours.

