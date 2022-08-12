FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Merritt Island crash

article

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brevard County on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited and a 2018 Chevy Sonic but troopers have not said how the pedestrian was hit.

Both drivers were not injured and remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.