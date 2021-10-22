FHP: Woman dead after car crashes into water in Osceola County

One person was killed after her car reportedly crashed into water in Osceola County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

This happened just after 3 a.m. at Celebration Blvd. and World Dr. Osceola County Fire Rescue worked to help recover the submerged vehicle.

According to FHP, the 32-year-old victim from Sanford was traveling southbound on World Drive and for an unknown reason, failed to stop at the intersection.

The car struck a curb, went over a wall, and ended up in a lake. The vehicle was located by a dive team underwater.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic lanes were blocked near Celebration High School.

The crash remains under investigation.

