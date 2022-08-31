VIDEO: Smoke fills Orlando International Airport terminal after Burger King fire

Smoke filled parts of Orlando International Airport near departure gates at Terminal B on Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities.

An airport spokesperson said a fire broke out at a Burger King, and though the fire itself was quickly under control, it resulted in smoke filling the terminal, triggering fire alarms.

Airport officials said travelers were advised to move from their gate areas while crews investigated the situation, but just after 9 p.m., all gates had reopened. No flights had yet to depart from that wing of the airport, OIA spokesperson Carolyn Fennel added.

Travelers can check a flight's status at Orlando International Airport here.

Footage recorded by travelers showed the smoke filling the air near Burger King, as alarms ring out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.