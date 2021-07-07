Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Jill Biden to attend Spelling Bee finals in Orlando

By The News Service of Florida
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
News
News Service of Florida
Dr. Jill Biden1 article

FILE - Dr. Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

ORLANDO, Fla. - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Orlando on Thursday to take in the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

Biden, an educator, will meet with the spelling bee competitors and their families before the finals begin at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Resort, the White House said Tuesday. 

MORE NEWS: First Lady, Dr. Fauci call for more shots in arms at Kissimmee vaccination site

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. After advancing through all of the virtual rounds of the national competition, 11 spellers will compete for the championship title during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. The final rounds of this year’s Bee will be held in person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. 