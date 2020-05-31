Flagler County graduates drive across Daytona International Speedway finish line, receive diplomas

article

On Sunday, 2020 graduates from Flagler County drove across the finish line at the Daytona International Speedway and received their high school diploma.

“So, metaphorically speaking, start your engines!” Matanzas High School Principal Jeff Reaves announced as a special ceremony was held on Sunday morning for Matanzas High School graduates. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic canceled the school's more traditional graduation ceremony.

Students, their friends, and families in cars drove across the Daytona International Speedway starting line to pick up their diplomas. After getting their diplomas, each car got to take a victory lap around the speedway's legendary track.

RELATED: More than 6 million people confirmed to have COVID-19 across world, according to Johns Hopkins

“I'm feeling great!” said Matanzas graduate Victoria Mercarter, “I'm excited to be done!”

Graduates said the last few weeks of at-home learning have been tough.

“It's been an interesting challenge. I know a lot of kids have been struggling to learn. I think we're all just glad to have it over and done with,” said graduating senior Edan Daniels.

Advertisement

Despite this, Graduates still said they were ready to take the next step. Mercarter told FOX 35 Orlando that “I'm really happy and thankful that they did this for us," and that “I'm happy we had a graduation.”

RELATED: Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases top 55,400; deaths hit 2,447

Another ceremony will be held at the Speedway for Flagler-Palm Coast High School at 4 p.m. Only one vehicle will be permitted for each graduate and their family. All in attendance must remain in their vehicles, according to school officials.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando