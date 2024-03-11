Fleeing driver crashes into Florida home after ramming trooper's patrol car: FHP

article

A driver crashed a car into a Brevard County home after fleeing a traffic stop Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At around 2:19 p.m., a trooper was patrolling on State Road 50 in the Christmas area when the trooper spotted a green Dodge Charger with multiple tint violations.

The trooper pulled the driver over for a traffic stop. They talked briefly, and then the driver allegedly re-entered his vehicle and backed into the trooper's car before driving off.

Officials said the driver fled eastbound on State Road 50 with the trooper chasing after him. The pursuit lasted for several miles before the trooper backed off after the driver entered a residential Titusville neighborhood.

Authorities said the car ended up crashing into a home on Barna Avenue and Ransom Drive. The residents were not hurt.

The driver ran off after the crash but was later found and arrested. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.