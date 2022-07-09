Major flight delays after deadly traffic crash outside Orlando International Airport

Dozens of flights were delayed on Saturday after a deadly traffic crash outside Orlando International Airport caused major backups leading to the terminals.

The airport confirmed that more than 120 flights were delayed on Saturday. Lines were dozens deep at airline ticket counters with travelers.

Photos and videos posted to social media show traffic backed up for miles as police worked to clear the crash at Jeff Fuqua Blvd. and Semoran Blvd. Some people even got out of their cars and walked with their luggage to the airport in an effort to not miss their flight.

"Been stuck on the ramp to @MCO Orlando International Airport for an hour now," tweeted Joey Giordano.

FOX 35 spoke with Giordano who said, "Even though the airport was aware of the traffic delay, the plane left without us. We are stuck her now until 2:37 p.m."

