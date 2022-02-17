Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 4-year-old boy

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old boy who investigators say was kidnapped in the West Tampa area.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday, saying he was likely with two adults. The alert was canceled overnight after officials say they found him in Taylor County – located in the Florida Big Bend area – with the two individuals.

They could be facing possible charges, detectives said. In an update, officials say the child is safe.

No other information was provided.

