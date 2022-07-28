Florida Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl kidnapped in Panhandle

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who authorities say was kidnapped in the Panhandle Wednesday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Banesa Fernandez-Santis was abducted around 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, just east of the Florida-Alabama border.

Investigators identified the suspect who abducted her as 42-year-old Manriquez Brijido-Ortez. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said Banesa is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, and has scars on her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or dial 911.