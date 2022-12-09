Florida animal shelter forced to temporarily shut down over virus outbreak

Pinellas County Animal Services cannot accept any dogs or allow any to be adopted after a virus outbreak among the dogs broke out.

The virus is called Canine Pneumovirus and causes dogs to cough, sneeze, or breathe rapidly, and even catch a fever.

"It spreads very quickly, especially in a shelter environment when you got so many animals in a confined space," said Doug Brightwell. "Because it's so easily spread, we are suffering from it here, other counties have so there is an assumption it probably is in the community to a degree."

Brightwell said the virus normally manifests itself as an upper respiratory disease.

If you notice that your dog is feeling sick, keep it out of public places like dog parks where it could transmit the virus to other animals.