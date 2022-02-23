Florida Blue Alert canceled for registered sex offender accused of shooting deputy, officials say

article

A Florida Blue Alert was issued overnight as officials searched for a 33-year-old man accused of injuring a deputy.

By 9:30 a.m., state law enforcement officials canceled the search for Gregory Ryan Miedema, but no additional information was provided.

According to FOX 30, a Taylor County deputy near the Big Bend area of the state was shot more than once and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Miedema is a registered sex offender in the state. His last name address, according to state records, was in Fort Myers. He was found guilty in 2011 of sex offenses while serving in the military. A man with the same name and age had resided in Sarasota County, the sheriff's office reported in 2019.

Screenshot from the FDLE sex offender website

FDLE reports he was last seen at U.S. 19 South Deer Run Road in Perry, Florida, wearing a dark-colored tank top.

He could be traveling in a 200 gold Chrysler Sebring with the Florida tag, Y78TKU. Officials said the vehicle has a dark-colored convertible top.

What is a Blue Alert?

The statewide alert is a notification system that has been around for a decade to alert the public when a law enforcement officer is seriously hurt, killed or missing in the line of duty.

Law enforcement officials said if you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 850-584-2429 or dial 911. If you see him, do not approach him.

