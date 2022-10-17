Florida boy brings razor blade to school with plans to hurt female classmate, deputies say

article

A Florida boy was arrested on two felony charges Friday after he reportedly brought a razor blade to school with the intention to severely hurt a female classmate, according to deputies.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old Crestview High School student was found to have a silver razor blade in his right jeans pocket on school grounds.

The teen allegedly told deputies he planned to hurt the 15-year-old girl in an after-school fight off campus.

Authorities spoke with the victim who said she feared for her life as the teen had threatened to kill her about two weeks ago, though she did not report it at the time, the sheriff's office said.

The boy is facing charges of possession of a weapon on school property and threats.

"This investigation and resolution of this incident reinforces the strength of the pro-active student safety partnership between the Okaloosa County School District and OCSO," said Sheriff Eric Aden. "And it also reinforces the need for students to speak up if they are aware of any potential dangers."