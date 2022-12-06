Florida boy wanted to go on 'murder spree' after getting upset over school dance, deputies say

A 13-year-old Florida boy reportedly upset that his friends went to a school dance that he didn't attend, allegedly wrote on Snapchat about wanting to go on a "murder spree," deputies said.

A parent of the 8th grade Imagine School student willingly turned over a semi-automatic pistol and a BB gun to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office for safekeeping.

The boy was arrested on a charge of sending written threats to kill and was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he remains in custody.