Florida congresswoman gives firsthand account of border crisis

Texas state troopers drove congressional leaders down the Rio Grande River to see the migrant surge firsthand.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack, a Republican from North Florida returned from the Southern border on Tuesday.

"I have talked and spoke firsthand with young girls who have been sexually assaulted on their journey over," Cammack said.

Cammack was at the US-Mexico border for the second time this month.

MORE NEWS: FHP: Woman dies after apparent street race crash that killed 11-year-old girl

"Watching cartels dropping people off, pushing people across, smuggling narcotics...it's all very, very overwhelming." Cammack said.

Advertisement

The US Department of Health and Human Services is investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a site sheltering unaccompanied minors in San Antonio, TX.

"We have an issue here, a problem. It's not a Democratic or Republican problem. It doesn’t belong to one administration or another," Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, a Democrat from Texas, whose district is near the Mexico border, says he envisions a processing center on the other side- in Southern Mexico or Guatemala.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Fireball lights up night sky in Florida

"This is in safe zones, guarantee their security of what they’re running from, what they’re worried about - where we can guarantee their security," Gonzalez said.

Cammack says the solution lies in resuming construction of a border wall, guiding migrants to legal ports of entry.

"I have spoken with over 4 dozen border patrol agents and officers, and every single one of them has told me that what needs to happen is an extension of Title 42, which is a CDC directive that allows for the legal ports of entry to manage the flow of those coming seeking asylum," Cammack said.