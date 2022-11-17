Florida construction worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, deputies say

article

A Florida construction worker is dead after deputies said a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber fell on him during a tragic workplace accident this week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene at Port Tampa Bay around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"A person working at the port was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber, weighing 3,000 lbs a piece," the sheriff's office explained in a news release.

Deputies said at one point when the forklift operator hit the brakes, the two bundles rolled forward and off the fork.

"The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second bundle of lumber rolled over and crushed him."

The worker was taken to Tampa General hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OSHA is currently investigating.