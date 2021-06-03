Florida couple wakes up to massive alligator on lanai
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Getting a late-night visitor can be quite annoying – but when it's a 9-foot alligator, it's pretty much terrifying!
Mark Pomfret tells FOX 35 News that he and his wife were asleep when they heard banging on the door around 2:30 a.m. at their Plant City home.
When they went to investigate, they found a 9-foot alligator staring back at them!
"It was a bit of a shock," he said.
The gator had made its way into the couple's lanai. Pomfret posted photos to Facebook showing the gator hanging out.
Pomfret says they called a trapper who showed up and took the unwelcome visitor away. Hillsborough County deputies responded and helped FWC safely trap and relocate the gator. No one was injured.
"Time to get a little sleep," Pomfret wrote.
Deputies say the home is near a small retention pond.
