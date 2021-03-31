Florida deputies say someone took train for 'joyride,' caused $30K in damage

article

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who they said broke into a train, took it for a 'joyride' on the tracks, and caused over $30,000 in damage.

Deputies said it happened in Newberry sometime between March 24 and 28. The Florida Central Railroad reported the break-in.

"Railroad officials advised that the locomotive was locked and suspect(s) potentially gained entry through a window," the sheriff's office said. "Once inside the locomotive, it was driven on the tracks in the area. During the joyride, two switches valued at $30,000 each were damaged."

No suspect information was released, but deputies hope someone in the public knows who did this.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling (352) 372-STOP (7867).