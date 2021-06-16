Florida deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Vanessa Velella is missing from her Ocala home.

They said that Vanessa was seen at the home, which is on Pecan Run Harbor in Ocala, on Tuesday. She was wearing a black flower hoodie, black Nirvana shirt, black jeans, and black combat boots.

"Vanessa has health issues and is without her medication, which has caused a concern for her safety," deputies said.

BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

She is described to be about 5'6", 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Her birthday is Thursday, based on the date of birth provided by law enforcement.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.