Florida deputy, 21, shot and killed while serving warrant in Polk City, sheriff says

A young Florida deputy has passed away after being shot in the line of duty while serving a felony warrant in Polk City early Tuesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, there was a deputy-involved shooting on Foxtown South in unincorporated Polk City around 3:15 a.m.

Aerial view showing crime scene where Polk County deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said four deputies were serving the suspect with a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant.

Grady said deputies entered the trailer successfully, shots were fired, and one of the deputies was shot.

The deputy, who was only 21-years-old, was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he died. A procession was held Tuesday to take the deputy from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to the Medical Examiner's Office on Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven.

Sheriff Judd says the fallen deputy was only with the sheriff's office for a short time. He called the situation "tragic and sad."

More information will be released later on Tuesday.