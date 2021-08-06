Florida education board considers re-routing state funds from bullied students to students who oppose masks

Florida education officials are preparing to hold an emergency meeting Friday to take up a proposed emergency rule that would redirect state money for families who want to transfer their kids out of public schools that require masks this fall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, issued last week, threatened funding for school districts that impose mask mandates. But some districts are nevertheless moving ahead with efforts to require masks for students in some or all grade levels with the academic year set to begin next week.

While many of the proposal's details remain unclear ahead of the meeting, in a notice sent out by the State Board of Education, the proposed rule says parents would be allowed to apply for a Hope Scholarship "when a school district’s COVID-19 health protocols, including masking, pose a health or educational danger to their child."

Notably, the meeting notice made no mention of the highly transmissible infection that face masks are proven to protect against. When the CDC revised its mask guidance recently, the agency also released a study that showed fully vaccinated people could spread COVID-19, leading to the change.

The original intent of the Hope Scholarship is to allow students who are being bullied to transfer schools. When asked for his reaction by WPTV, Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar said he was in disbelief.

"We should be talking about, 'How do we keep everyone safe?' And it seems like the governor is just playing politics," he replied.

In the meeting notice, the proposal argues that freeing up the funds to be redirected is an emergency because of the "immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare of students" created by "the potential for student learning loss and educational disruption with schools starting next week."

Meanwhile, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking the federal government to pick up the tab for any school district that implements a mask mandate and is denied state funding under the governor's order. Fried said she is hoping to get federal money sent directly to local schools without going through the legislature or state Department of Education.

It's particularly unclear from the available information whether all parents would be eligible for vouchers, whether they oppose masks and want their kids to go to a school without a mask mandate or the other way around, as observed by Ana Ceballos Thursday in the Miami Herald.

Floridians also don't know what the financial impact of this proposed rule would be, or how much money is available in Hope Scholarships for students to claim. It’s also unclear many students can get vouchers if the rule is approved and if schools would be required to accept these scholarships.

Considering that the purpose of the Hope Scholarship was for bullied students looking to transfer schools, it’s unclear whether state officials are equating school mask mandates with bullying.

The emergency rule also indirectly concedes that some districts may leave mask mandates in place, despite the governor's executive order blocking schools from doing so.

The emergency meeting gets underway at 11 a.m. It will be streamed online here.

