Florida experiencing shortage of supplies, making testing difficult as coronavirus cases rise, Governor says

Governor DeSantis says that Florida is experiencing a shortage of medical supplies, making testing difficult across the state as positive cases continue to rise.

The Governor said that Florida is currently experiencing a shortage of coronavirus testing supplies. There are reportedly not enough swabs to take samples from people. There are also not enough protective gear for health workers.

He said that more testing will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and he has made this his number one priority. The state is currently awaiting a shipment and he has put in an order for half a million swabs.

DeSantis added that if there is one thing he would ask of President Donald Trump, it would be for more supplies, citing that "a huge amount of swabs will help us ramp up the number of people that can be tested very quickly."

So far, DeSantis said that 2,500 test kits have been distributed, allowing for about 600,000 people to be tested.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, there are 314 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida, the Florida Department of Health says. There have been seven Florida-related coronavirus deaths so far. 878 others are reportedly being monitored for coronavirus.

