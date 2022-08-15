Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you

article

Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall.

AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.

Experts say it now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That's about $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when pump prices set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon.

"The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more."

The U.S. price of oil rose 3% last week.

If you want to find the cheapest gas near you, use the FOX 35 Pump Patrol for a list of stations.