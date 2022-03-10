Florida gas prices: Here's what you'll pay at the pump today

Up, up and away! Gas prices have skyrocketed once again overnight.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida hit $4.35. That's up 14-cents overnight, according to AAA.

The national average rose to $4.32. AAA says the previous national high was $4.11 on July 17, 2008.

The war in Ukraine is partly to blame for the high prices. This week, President Joe Biden decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

RELATED: Here's what gas cost the year you started driving

State House and Senate negotiators agreed Wednesday night to use $200 million in federal stimulus money for a gas tax break for Florida drivers, but it won't go into effect until October.

AAA has offered these tips for saving some money on gas:

Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

To find the cheapest gas near you, use FOX 35's Pump Patrol.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.