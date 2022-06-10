Florida gas prices near $5 a gallon: The mistake that could be costing you more money

article

Florida gas prices have reached a new record high and are moving closer and closer to $5 a gallon.

According to AAA, drivers are paying on average $4.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's up about 10-cents since last week.

The national average on Friday is at $4.98. According to FOX Business, several U.S. states are already seeing prices over $5 a gallon including California, Hawaii, Illinois and Nevada.

Analysts say prices could continue to rise, especially if refineries face unexpected issues like hurricanes.

So how can you save some money at the gas pumps?

AAA research found that there is no benefit to using premium fuel in vehicles designed to run on regular gas or that recommend, but do not require, premium gasoline. So if you're using premium and your car doesn't require it, you can save a few cents by filling up with regular. It's estimated that Americans waste $2 billion a year on premium gas on cars that don't need it.

AAA has offered these tips for saving some money on gas:

Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

To find the cheapest gas near you, use FOX 35's Pump Patrol.