Florida gas prices rise to highest average since 2014

The pain at the pump continues as gas prices in Florida soar to the highest daily average in 8 years!

According to the latest data from AAA, gas prices in the Sunshine State increased by 6-cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon. That's 15-cents higher than last year's high.

The last time the daily high was this much was in July 2014.

As tensions mount regarding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, AAA reports that the energy market actually suffered its first week of losses last week. This snapped an 8-week streak of oil price gains.

"It's hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it's still unclear."

In comparison, the national average for gas on Sunday was $3.53 per gallon.

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.

