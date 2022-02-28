Florida gas prices rising: When we could see $4 a gallon

Gas prices continue to rise in Florida.

Average gas prices across the country spiked 10 cents over two weeks. According to AAA, the national average is now up to $3.60 per gallon. Here in Florida, gas prices went up 2 cents and now sits at $3.52 per gallon.

"Russia is the third-largest oil producing country in the world and the crude oil market was already tight before this conflict began," AAA reports. "Last week, oil prices spiked when Russia invaded Ukraine. However, prices quickly retreated to previous levels after President Biden announced sanctions that didn't specifically target Russian oil."

RELATED: Oil prices jump; Ukraine-Russia conflict could push inflation to 10% as invasion begins

"Unless oil prices reverse course, the pain at the pump is about to get even worse for Floridians," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "There has been a lot of speculation about oil prices, and the high seems like a moving target. If oil lands at $95 a barrel for a sustained period of time, drivers could expect to see a 15 cent jump at the pump. If U.S. oil reaches $100 a barrel, the total increase would be more like 25-30 cents per gallon."

The Russian invasion isn't the only issue keeping upward pressure on pump prices. The busy spring and summer driving seasons are drawing near, which typically lead to strong fuel demand.

MORE NEWS: War in Ukraine: 6-year-old girl killed in Russian shelling

If you're trying to save on gasoline, AAA offers these tips:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol HERE.