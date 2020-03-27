Florida Gov. DeSantis suspends new vacation rentals amid COVID-19 concerns

Florida Governor Ron Desantis on Friday announced the suspension of any new vacation rentals in the state.

People will be unable to book any new vacation rental properties for 14 days. The new restriction aims to cut down the amount of people traveling to Florida from COVID-19 hot zones like New York.

Last week, the governor said any travelers from New York and other hot spots into Florida will have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

RELATED: Asymptomatic individuals may be rapidly spreading COVID-19, according to researchers

Vacation rental expert Wendy Shultz, founder of The Simple Life Hospitality, says vacation rentals could have been a solution for those looking to self-isolate because it requires less face-to-face interaction than a hotel.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

"How do they quarantine themselves for 14 days if they can't be with family?" she said. "It almost seems like a vacation rental would be the perfect place for someone to self quarantine."

Advertisement

The state will also begin check points on major roads leading into Florida to catch people driving into the state.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE ON CORONAVIRUS

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live