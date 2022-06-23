Florida heat wave: Highs to hit near 100° in some areas

Grab a bottle of water, walk the dogs early, and crank the a/c: it's going to be a hot one in Central Florida on Thursday!

Heat advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for the western and northern viewing areas. Orlando, Sanford, and Ocala could all see highs of 98-degrees. Palm Coast will come close to 100-degrees!

The heat index or feels like temps will range from 104-112 degrees during peak afternoon heating. Showers and storms develop after 4 p.m. but not all locations will see a cooling shower. Coverage stands at 30% or so with chances fading after sundown.

Thursday at the theme parks will be a toasty one! Sizzling highs nearing 98 degrees will be common for the afternoon. Rain chances phase in after 4 p.m. with chances around 30%. There could be some heavy downpours and loads of lightning.

Park visitors should do all they can to stay cool. Hydration, sunscreen and breaks in A/C will serve the body good!

It looks like a super hot day seaside today. Low-mid 90s for peak highs, dry skies. Surf is in the 1-2' range with a mixed swell. Rip current risk is moderate.

Temperatures will reach a super hot peaks in the upper 90s through Friday. After that, numbers come down for the weekend, but rain chances skyrocket as tropical moisture arrives. Weekend rain coverage stands around 70%. A few stronger storms will be possible each afternoon, especially on Friday.