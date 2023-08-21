This I-75 rest area is getting a major makeover

A rest area along Interstate-75 is getting a major facelift – and it's expected to be completed sooner than you think.

The Alligator Alley rest area at Mile Marker 34 in Broward County will soon feature a new observation tower, boardwalks, walkways, wetland exhibit, trails, pavilions, benches, and new public access grounds, according to the Florida Department of Transportation in Southeast Florida.

It's expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

FDOT Southeast Florida shared a photo of the construction progress last week, which shows the new elevated boardwalk, observation tower and environmental amenities.

According to FDOT, the construction project has a price tag of $8.85 million.