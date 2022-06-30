Florida judge to decide if 15-week abortion ban will take effect on Friday

A Florida judge will decide whether a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks will go into effect on Friday.

Advocacy groups asked the judge Monday to stop the law following last week's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One of the big problems advocates have with the new law is its lack of exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest. The judge is set to rule on the case on Thursday.

Under the new law, women could face up to 5 years in prison for having an abortion after 15 weeks and doctors could be fined $10,000.

Abortion rights advocates were in a Tallahassee courtroom this week in an attempt to stop the new law. The legal challenge is that Florida’s constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy.

Opponents say it is up to the state to decide – and they did that by passing the law. Last week, the Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortions.

"We lobbied very heavily for the 15-week abortion ban in the legislature," said Andrew Shirvell with Florida Voice for the Unborn. "It’s clearly the will of the people, through their elected representatives."

One doctor took the stand to say the changes could put women at risk.

"Women and girls who need abortions after 15 weeks are those that tend to have the most challenging and compelling life circumstances," Dr. Shelly Tien with Planned Parenthood said.

Closing arguments are expected to begin before the judge makes the decision.

