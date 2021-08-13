Florida judge to hear lawsuit against governor's ban on mask mandates for students

A judge in Leon County will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by parents who are challenging Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order banning student masks mandates in schools.

Some local parents in Central Florida are part of the suit. A dozen parents from across the state including Orange County filed the suit saying it violates part of the constitution.

They want to see the governor’s ban on mask mandates in schools go away.

The lawsuit says preventing school districts from requiring masks threatens the safety of schools. The governor says the mask decision should be made by parents and not locally elected officials.

