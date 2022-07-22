Florida K-9 sniffs out $1.5 million worth of meth

article

Well done, K-9 Rico!

Florida Highway Patrol is praising the K-9 after he made a major meth bust with a street value of $1.5 million!

FHP tweeted a photo of Rico proudly sitting next to multiple bags of the illegal drugs that were seized during the search. In total, Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of methamphetamine.

"Excellent job to our FHP Orlando CIU team & K-9 Rico!" FHP said. "We appreciate our K-9 Team’s hard work to get these dangerous drugs off our streets!"