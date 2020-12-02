Florida law enforcement searches for missing 12-year-old girl

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl out of Key West.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that Jaselle Diaz is missing. She was last seen in the area of the 2900-block of Seidenberg Avenue.

They described her as 5'05" tall and weighing 130 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

MORE NEWS: Bundle up! Coldest air of the season arrives in Central Florida

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.