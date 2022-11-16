Florida man, 73, dead after crashing homemade plane, deputies say

A 73-year-old Florida man died after crashing a single-engine homemade plane Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. shortly after the victim, Charles Alban, of Venice, traded planes with another pilot for the homemade plane he was operating.

Witnesses told VSO that Alban moved the plane slowly on the ground multiple times at Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport – a private facility on Maytown Road – until he got comfortable with it.

Alban reportedly headed south on the airstrip and planned to fly home to Venice, but the plane, however, "did not appear to climb into the air" and suddenly hit a tree, authorities said. Alban was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators did not find anything suspicious about the plane and did not see anything on the runway that might have caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are invesstigating.

On Monday, a single-plane crashed and overturned on a beach in St. Augustine, Florida. A few days ago, a plane crashed in Brevard County, and one person was sent to the hospital.



