Florida man accused of attempted murder after woman found with hatchet protruding from head

A Florida man was arrested after deputies found a woman who had a hatchet protruding from her head on Tuesday.

Michel Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of 24th Street North in St. Petersburg around 10:30 a.m. That's where they reportedly found the victim, a 56-year-old woman, with a hatchet in her head. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Dougherty, fled from the scene prior to deputies arrival, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said Dougherty's vehicle was found near Gainesville.

Detectives said Dougherty was pulled over by an Alachua County deputy around 3 a.m. Tuesday where he was taken into custody.

Dougherty was charged with one felony count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail but will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail at a later date.

No other information was provided, including if the two knew each other or what led up to the crime. The investigation is ongoing.