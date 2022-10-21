Florida man accused of fatally shooting teen son after mistaking him for a burglar

A Florida father is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he shot and killed his 19-year-old son when he mistook him for a burglar.

Lindsay McGeorge, 51, is already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Deputies say back in August, they responded to 2550 CR 673 in Webster where they found 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge dead. According to deputies, Lindsay McGeorge mistakenly shot and killed his son, who he believed to be a burglar.

"Earlier in the evening deputies responded to the same address in reference to a possible burglary in progress where Lindsay McGeorge reported seeing three people trying to enter his residence, claiming one of them was armed with a handgun," a report from the sheriff's office stated. "Deputies responded and cleared the scene as unfounded."

On Thursday, deputies met with McGeorge at the detention center to inform him that he was being charged with manslaughter in the death of his son. McGeorge will remain in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center while he awaits trial.