Florida man accused of stabbing Home Depot employee with screwdriver

A Brevard County man is behind bars after a cross-county crime spree.

West Melbourne police say Randall Keith Kearse went into the Walmart on Palm Bay Road and filled up two carts of merchandise worth over $1,500.00. Police say he then exited the store without paying and was confronted by an employee.

"After a brief struggle over the merchandise, Kearse punched the employee."

Kearse left before police arrived. They say he then went to a Home Depot on US 192 and tried to leave without paying for several items. A store employee reportedly identified Kearse and attempted to stop him from leaving with the merchandise.

Police say Kearse once again became violent.

"He punched a 74 year old female cashier, knocking her to the ground and stabbed another associate with a screw driver. He then is seen getting into a white 4 door vehicle and leaving the area."

While police searched for Kearse, he reportedly went a Best Buy in Melbourne and stole several electronics.

Authorities were able to locate Kearse and arrested him.