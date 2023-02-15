Florida man admits to beating, stomping on victim's head in downtown Orlando, police say

A man accused of brutally beating another man in downtown Orlando over the weekend is expected to make his first court appearance in Orange County on Wednesday.

Christopher Blue is facing a charge of attempted second degree murder. Police said security footage led them to their suspect, who admitted to beating up his victim in the area of West Central Blvd. and Garland Ave.

On Sunday, officers on bikes found a man in his 50s fighting for his life. They said while in custody, Blue admitted to stomping on the victim’s head several times. Police said the victim had been brutally beaten and left with life-threatening injuries.

So far no motive has been released in this case.

FOX 35 is in contact with Orlando police for an update on the victim’s condition. As of Tuesday, the victim remained in critical condition at a local hospital.