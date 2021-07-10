Florida man attacked 2 people with tire iron, stabbed woman with nail file, police say

A Marion County man is accused of going on a violent rampage and attacking three people.

The Ocala Police Department says on July 8, they received a call involving a battery at a home. One victim says Michael Everett Lecorn, 39, came to their home, asked for money and then attacked him with a tire iron. Another victim tried to intervene and was struck on the head. Police say Lecorn fled before they arrived. Lecorn reportedly left his shoes behind at the scene.

Later that morning, police say Lecorn went to another victim’s house, about three miles away from the previous residence.

"The victim was in her back doorway when Lecorn confronted her, demanding pills. Lecorn wielded a metal nail file and started stabbing the victim in her arm," police said. "The victim was able to back up into her kitchen, but Lecorn followed her in. When the victim stated she was going to ‘stab him back,’ Lecorn fled."

Officers were able to find Lecorn and arrest him. He's facing several charges including aggravated battery and burglary armed with a dangerous weapon.