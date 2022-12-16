Florida man attacked by alligator while washing hands in pond, police say

article

A man was seriously injured after being bitten by an alligator while washing his hands in a pond in Sanibel, Florida, police said.

On Thursday morning, Sanibel police said they got a call about a man that was bitten by an alligator in a pond at Periwinkle Way. Officers said the man was using the pond to wash his hands when the alligator attacked.

"The victim was able to free himself and call 911," a news release stated. "Individuals on scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived."

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury to his right forearm.

Trappers, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Panama City Police Department, were called to the area to capture the alligator.