Florida man fatally hit by train while trying to push SUV off tracks, FHP says

A Florida man was struck and killed by a train on Thursday night while he was trying to push his SUV off the railroad tracks.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened at East Noble Ave. and Market St.

FHP says the 62-year-old man was traveling southbound when his SUV became disabled on the railroad tracks.

"The driver dismounted the vehicle and attempted to remove the 2009 Ford Explorer from the

railway as a southbound CSX train collided with the vehicle," FHP said.

The driver reportedly suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

