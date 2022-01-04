Florida man handcuffed after refusing to leave Gov. DeSantis press conference

The president of a Florida civil rights group was handcuffed and taken away after refusing to leave ahead of a Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Jacksonville.

Ben Frazier, head of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, was put in handcuffs and removed from the facility after repeatedly being told that the news conference was only for member of the media. Frazier and a group of people wanted to talk to the governor over his COVID policy in the state of Florida.

"He's an enemy of the people," Frazier told officials. "This is a public building and we're not moving."

One aide continued to ask Frazier to leave, but the community activist replied, "You're trying to stop the people from gathering on public property."

A woman who did not have a press credential was heard saying DeSantis was "missing in action" last week during the omicron surge. A DeSantis spokesperson previously said the governor accompanied wife Casey to cancer treatment Dec. 29, the day several accused the governor of "missing."

"The governor is afraid to meet with the people," Frazier said as an officer handcuffed him. "When it comes to public welfare, this governor does not care."

At one point, the group started chanting, "This governor does not care."

Law enforcement was called in to ask the group to leave, but when Frazier refused, he was handcuffed.

"Why am I being arrested?" he asked as he was led to a patrol vehicle.

Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is described as a group "focuses on the problems of social, racial, and economic injustice," according to its website.

DeSantis was set to speak at the Florida Department of Health. The news conference was postponed but started about an hour late.

In a statement to WOKV, a spokesperson for the governor said:

"Every citizen has the right to protest in public places but not to disrupt press events that are being held in secured facilities."

